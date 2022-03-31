Tamayo and Toro by Chef Richard Sandoval present Viva Abejas: a seasonal menu that celebrates Mother Earth through plant-based, bee centric dishes and cocktails.

The seasonal, environmentally focused menu in celebration of Earth Day is available now through April 24

Viva Abejas, meaning “long live bees” in Spanish, celebrates Earth and the significance of bees to the food cycle.

As a restaurant group focused on Latin cuisine, bees are important as they are major pollinators of the agave plant and avocados.

Tamayo and Toro are pleased to offer their guests a taste of Viva Abejas with an assortment of dishes and cocktails. The menu specials are plant based and incorporate edible flowers, bee pollen, honey, avocado and other bee-centric products.

In the spirit of philanthropy, Richard Sandoval Hospitality will make a substantial donation to the Help Save the Bees Foundation.

