Two brothers walk across America to raise awareness for struggling restaurant workers

Aiden and Louis Ardine makes a stop in Colorado as they cover over 3,000 miles and 11 different states as they trek from coast to coast for struggling restaurant workers.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Aiden and Louis Ardine were bartenders at the Jersey Shore. The brothers decided they want to do something to help hospitality workers across our great country. After getting laid off, they decided to walk across America – with the goal of raising $30,000 for non-profits that provide support to restaurant workers impacted by the pandemic.

The brothers plan to end their trek in California this October, but for now they’re in Denver and they’re greeting customers at Moe’s Broadway Bagel in Denver to raise awareness locally. On Tuesday, August 17th from 10am to 2pm, the brothers will be meeting customers at Moe’s and Verizon is giving the restaurant $1,000 to feed customers.

You can help donate to their cause by donating to the COCO Fund by texting COCO to 501501 or by visiting the website at www.unmutedstories.org.

What: #ACallForKindness bagel day on Verizon

When (day and time): Tuesday, Aug. 17, from 10 AM to 2 PM

Where: Moe’s Broadway Bagel, 550 Grant Street, Denver (FIRST COME-FIRST SERVED)

Cost: Free to customers – until $1,000 of food is claimed in this fundraiser to support displaced restaurant workers