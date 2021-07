Aiden and Louis Ardine will cover over 3,000 miles and 11 states as they trek from coast to coast.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Aiden and Louis Ardine were bartenders at the Jersey Shore. The brothers decided they want to do something to help hospitality workers across our great country. After getting laid off, they decided to walk across America – with the goal of raising $30,000 for non-profits that provide support to restaurant workers impacted by the pandemic.