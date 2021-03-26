Two arrested following crime spree along I-25 in Adams County

DENVER (KDVR) — A brief high-speed chase on I-25 that involved an attempted kidnapping as well as a pursuit on foot has landed two men in Adams County jail.

According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle driven by Dominic Perea, 31, failed to stop and instead led authorities on a chase onto South I-25 where he immediately wrecked and abandoned the vehicle with his passenger, Joseph Gregory Wiley.

Detectives from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men after a “Carjacking” and attempted Kidnapping on I-25 that happened on Tuesday evening. Attached are the booking photos and details of the incident.#teamwork #arrest #ACSOproud pic.twitter.com/MWE47HXGxI — Adams Sheriff's Page (@AdamsCoSheriff) March 26, 2021

Both suspects attempted to “carjack” nearby vehicles, one of which Perea was successful in commandeering, according to police. He took the driver hostage and attempted to flee the scene in the vehicle. However, a deputy smashed through the glass, and with the help of a civilian, detained Perea.

Wiley, meanwhile, escaped in the bed of a truck that drove to the Conoco on the 7400 block of Pecos Street. There, he exited the vehicle, abandoned his gun and hid in the store’s bathroom, where he was eventually apprehended.

Broomfield resident, Dominic Perea, was transported to the hospital to treat injuries sustained during the ordeal and is being held on a litany of charges including second degree kidnapping, aggravated robbery, criminal trespassing and obstructing a peace officer.

The second suspect, Joseph Gregory, is being held at Adams County Facility in relations to a class four robbery charge as well as being allegedly caught in possession of a weapon by a previous offender, which is a class five felony.