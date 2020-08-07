With the uncertainty around the upcoming school year, Mark and Jennifer Bellestri from Denver’s Sylvan Learning, a K-12 supplemental and enrichment education center, discusses school year considerations for in-person, online, hybrid, small group and homeschool options to help parents determine what is right for their child/children.
Tutoring for a Unique School Year
With the uncertainty around the upcoming school year, Mark and Jennifer Bellestri from Denver’s Sylvan Learning, a K-12 supplemental and enrichment education center, discusses school year considerations for in-person, online, hybrid, small group and homeschool options to help parents determine what is right for their child/children.