TULSA, Okla. (KDVR) — A Colorado man undergoing his medical residency in Oklahoma was working in the hospital clinic where a shooter killed four people in Tulsa on Wednesday.

Jay Thompson and his wife, Jaime, are both medical residents at St. Francis Hospital. Jaime grew up in Steamboat Springs, and Jay went to Fairview High School in Boulder.

Jaime spoke with Steamboat Radio on Wednesday night.

“It’s just another one of those things that you never want to see happen, and feels like we’re seeing it more and more often. And this one really hit close to home,” Jaime said.

She said on Wednesday, Jay was working in the orthopedic clinic inside the hospital’s Natalie Building. That’s where the shooter showed up and opened fire.

Jaime was at home from work when her husband texted her about the situation and said he was OK.

“Fortunately, I got that news from him before I started hearing on the news what was going on,” Jaime said.

“It’s the clinic that my husband works in every day and knows these people, so it’s just absolutely devastating to see this happen. And so far we know a few of the people that didn’t make it out,” Jaime told the radio station.

4 killed, shooter dead in Tulsa hospital shooting

The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. Central. During a press conference Wednesday night, police said officers heard shots inside the building when they arrived.

“This turned into an active shooter situation,” a Tulsa police spokesperson said in a statement released Wednesday afternoon. Police went up to the second floor, where the orthopedic center is located, and found the bodies of the victims and the suspect.

Police said four victims died in the shooting, and the suspect died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Multiple people were wounded.

The suspect had both a handgun and a long gun, both of which appear to have been fired.

The Natalie Building houses an outpatient surgery center and a breast health center.