TSA mistakenly says it will allow full-size sunscreen containers

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (KDVR) – The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said this week it mistakenly reported that sunscreen containers larger than 3.4 ounces were allowed in carry-on bags if medically necessary.

TSA backtracked and said travelers still need to ensure liquids, gels and aerosols in carry-on bags meet the 3-1-1 requirements and are no larger than 3.4 ounces.

TSA advises passengers who need larger quantities of sunscreen, or other liquids, gels and aerosols, to add them to checked baggage for use at their destination.

TSA is allowing one liquid hand sanitizer container up to 12 ounces per passenger in carry-on bags until further notice.