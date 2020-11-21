Trump tweets Don Jr doing well after coronavirus infection

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — President Donald Trump said Saturday his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., is doing “very well” in quarantine after becoming infected with the coronavirus.

“My son Donald is doing very well. Thank you!” the president tweeted, following Friday’s disclosure that the 42-year-old Trump scion had become one of the nearly 12 million Americans infected by the virus.

Don Jr. learned his diagnosis earlier this week, has no symptoms and has been quarantining, according to spokesman.

Trump Jr. is the latest member of the president’s family to become infected with the virus.

The president, the first lady and their son Barron have recovered from the virus.

Don junior’s girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle also tested positive for COVID-19 in October.