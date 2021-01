Trump to visit U.S.-Mexico border Tuesday

FiLE – In this March 26, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Briefing Room, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit the Rio Grande Valley on the border of Texas and Mexico on Tuesday to highlight his administration’s work on the border wall, the White House said Saturday.

Trump will travel to the town of Alamo, Texas. He will mark the completion of 400 miles of border wall and his administration’s efforts to reform what the White House described as the nation’s broken immigration system.

Sources tell KVEO that Trump will land in Harlingen, Texas on Tuesday at an unconfirmed time and then take a helicopter to McAllen, Texas.

This will be the sitting president’s second trip to the Rio Grande Valley during his presidency. Trump first visited the Rio Grande Valley in 2019 to meet with border security officials about the border wall.

Trump’s campaign for the presidency in 2016 focused extensively on the president’s desire to construct a border wall. He also promised that Mexico would pay for the wall, but it has been paid for by U.S. taxpayers.

While most of the wall went up in areas that had smaller barriers, the government has built hundreds of miles of fencing as high as 30 feet (9 meters) in a short amount of time — most of it this year.

The administration prioritized areas where the wall could be built more quickly, and crews have blasted hills and bulldozed sensitive habitats in national wildlife refuges and on American Indian land to do it.

The visit will likely be the president’s first public appearance since he addressed supporters on Wednesday riling up a crowd that later staged a violent siege of the U.S. Capitol. He is anxious to highlight accomplishments as his presidency winds down.