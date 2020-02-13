Trump, Sanders, Buttigieg all coming to Colorado over next two weeks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER (KDVR) -- President Donald Trump, Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Mayor Pete Buttigieg will all hold campaign events in Colorado over the next two weeks.

Sunday, Feb. 16: Sanders rallies at the Bellco Theater in downtown Denver. The event will start at 6 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 20: Trump rallies supporters at the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs alongside Sen. Cory Gardner. The event will start at 5 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 22: Pete Buttigieg will rally supporters during a town hall in Aurora. The exact location is to be determined.

Buttigieg held a rally in Denver in January. Sanders last held a rally in Denver in September, when he spoke to a crowd at Civic Center Park.

Why Colorado now?

Colorado has 67 delegates and is part of Super Tuesday -- the biggest night of the year in the nomination of the president.

Trump, for his part, is hoping to use the rally to jump start his campaign in Colorado.

"We have been a flyover state for decades. Now, our delegates matter," said Andy Boian, a political analyst with FOX31.

One name noticeably missing from the list of rallies: former Vice President Joe Biden. He has not yet had a rally in Colorado.