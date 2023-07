DENVER (KDVR) — A small wildfire is burning west of Evergreen in the Mount Evans Wilderness.

According to the Arapaho Roosevelt National Forest Service, the fire is only about a quarter of an acre, but smoke is visible.

The fire has been named the Trusedell Fire.

The forest service said a helicopter and ground resources are on the way.

FOX31 will continue to monitor information from the fire service and update this article as needed.