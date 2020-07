LITTLETON, Colo. (KDVR) — South Metro’s Dive Team assisted in the recovery of a truck, trailer and jet ski from Chatfield Reservoir on Saturday.

The incident occurred around 5 p.m. when the truck rolled down the north ramp and went under water. No one was injured.

