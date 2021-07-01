Troy Guard’s Los Chingones opens new location in Fort Collins

TAG Restaurant Group (TRG), helmed by renowned restaurateur Troy Guard, recently opened Los Chingones, their self-described “badass” full-service Mexican concept, in Fort Collins, Colorado. This is their first location outside of the Denver metro area, their sixth total, including the recently announced Little Chingones spin-off concept.

Inspired by Chef Troy Guard’s teen years, growing up with his siblings in the coastal metropolis of San Diego, Los Chingones is Chef Troy Guard’s take on “badass” Mexican – sassy, spicy, sometimes irreverent, always an adventure. Signature menu items include Birria Tacos, featuring spicy braised beef, cheese, onion, cilantro, and a guajillo beef jus; and the Baja Fish Tacos with grilled or fried cod, homemade chingon slaw, pickled onion, and chipotle and habanero aioli.