Troy Guard’s Grange Hall set to open in Greenwood Village

Grand American tradition meets innovative new food and drink at Grange Hall.

Grange Hall is a modern-day spot to gather, eat and play. Under this roof, you’ll discover Denver’s most brilliant minds in food, beer and booze.

Chef Troy Guard and partners have transformed the nearly 13,000 square-foot space in Greenwood Village with new restaurants, a microbrewery and spectacular views in their outdoor patio.

Crazy Love Pizza is Troy Guard’s entrée into the pizza space, a concept he has been working on for years.

Featuring square pan, Sicilian-style pizza cooked to perfection, Crazy Love Pizza brings Old World techniques together with that Troy Guard innovation. Guests will be able to choose from traditional toppings (think pepperoni, mushrooms, etc.) or from an array of Crazy Love toppings, giving guests a chance to be adventurous and have fun with their food. The pizzas will be available by the square slice or tray, making it perfect for grab and go or to feed a group. The menu also features some fantastic small plates including charcuterie selections like salami and prosciutto sliced to order, oven-roasted eggplant, house-made meatballs, and a fennel salad.

Grange Hall is set to open on Thursday, September 23rd at 4pm in Greenwood Village.