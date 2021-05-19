Troubling History: Timeline of incidents at Lookout Mountain Youth Services

GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) — The Golden Police Department says an 18-year-old at the Lookout Mountain Youth Services facility tried to escape on Wednesday morning.
Wednesday’s attempted escape is not the first incident reported at the youth services facility.
Here’s a look at the timeline of incidents:
- August 31, 2014: Teens overpower 65-year-old staffer, escape from Golden detention center
- April 11, 2019: 15-year-old escapes from Lookout Mountain Youth Services
- April 15, 2019: Death threats target 5 guards at youth correction center
- May 1, 2019: Riot breaks out at Lookout Mountain Youth Services
- May 2, 2019: 3 staff members accused of bringing illicit drugs into youth facility where riot broke out
- May 6, 2019: 2 sex offenders escape from Lookout Mountain Youth Services facility
- May 29, 2019: 3 guards injured breaking up fight at Lookout Mountain Youth Services Center
- May 29, 2019: Video shows riot at Lookout Mountain Youth Services Center: Problem Solvers investigation
- May 30, 2019: ‘Someone is going to die’: Lookout Mountain whistle blowers talk with the Problem Solvers
- June 20, 2019: Parents of Lookout Mountain inmates call for strip searches
- June 25, 2019: Search continues for ‘violent’ teen who escaped from Lookout Mountain Youth Services Center
- June 25, 2019: Changes coming to Golden youth facility following latest escape
- June 26, 2019: Gov. Polis speaks on need for changes at Lookout Mountain following most recent escape
- June 26, 2019: Lifted restrictions, policy violations may have aided teen’s escape from Lookout Mountain Youth Services
- August 27, 2019: ‘Violent’ offender arrested in Colorado Springs 2 months after escaping correctional facility
- August 28, 2019: Golden police link vehicle theft case to inmate who escaped from youth detention center
- September 3, 2019: Lookout Mountain Youth Services Center escapee charged
- September 24, 2019: Female staffer charged with harboring Lookout Mountain Youth Services Center escapee
- January 30, 2020: Division of Youth Services announces changes at Golden facility following riots, inmates escapes
- May 19, 2021: Several shots fired after 18-year-old tries to escape Lookout Mountain Youth Services facility