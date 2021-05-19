Troubling History: Timeline of incidents at Lookout Mountain Youth Services

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) — The Golden Police Department says an 18-year-old at the Lookout Mountain Youth Services facility tried to escape on Wednesday morning.

Wednesday’s attempted escape is not the first incident reported at the youth services facility.

Here’s a look at the timeline of incidents:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories