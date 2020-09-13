TRO against USPS granted in lawsuit filed by Colo. Sec. of State Jena Griswold

DENVER (KDVR) — A temporary restraining order was granted to Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold and the State of Colorado against the United States Postal Service on Saturday.

Griswold filed a lawsuit to cease sending the mail-piece from the USPS, accusing it of sending misinformation about mail-in ballots to voters. When requested to stop the mailing by the State of Colorado, the service refused, according to Griswold.

“Secretaries of State asked (USPS) Postmaster General DeJoy to review a draft before election information was sent to voters to ensure accuracy. But he refused. Now millions of postcards with misinformation are printed & being mailed to voters,” Griswold wrote in a tweet.

The USPS responded to Griswold’s accusations with a statement about their mailer explaining “the main message of the mail-piece is that voters should plan ahead, educate themselves about voting options available in their jurisdiction, and, if they choose to vote by mail, to give themselves enough time to receive, complete and return their ballot.”

The TRO is in effect until Sept. 22 and a hearing is scheduled for Sept. 18 to hear the motion from the Griswold and the State of Colorado.