UPDATE: 2 dead in shooting near Skyland Park, police investigating

DENVER (KDVR) — UPDATE (11:49 p.m.) Another adult female was located at a nearby hospital with non life threatening injuries related to the shooting, according to DPD.

UPDATE #2: An additional adult female victim related to this incident was located at a nearby hospital. Injuries appear to be non-life threatening. — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) July 26, 2020

UPDATE (11:26 p.m.) Denver Police say two adult males are dead following a shooting in the Park Hill neighborhood. Another male and female were victims in the incident.

ORIGINAL: The Denver Police Department reported a shooting involving three victims at 33rd Avenue and Hudson Street around 10 p.m. on Saturday.

Two victims were located on scene and another was found at the hospital, according to DPD. No arrests have been made.

UPDATE: 4 victims located at this time. 3 adult males and 1 adult female. 2 of the adult males have been pronounced deceased. One at the hospital and one at the scene. Officers are still working to gather more info. If anyone has any info, they are encouraged to call 720-913-STOP — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) July 26, 2020

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 720-913-STOP. This is an ongoing situation. Updates will be provided as they are received.