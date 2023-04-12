BRIGHTON, Colo. (KDVR) — The long-delayed murder retrial of Jeremy Webster is finally getting underway in Adams County.

He’s accused of opening fire on the Bigelow family in front of a Westminster dental office after a road rage incident in June of 2018, killing 13-year-old Vaughn Bigelow Jr. and injuring three others.

On the stand Wednesday, Meghan Bigelow told the jury that the whole incident started when she was driving her three boys, Vaughn Jr., Cooper and Asa, to the dentist’s office. She said she tried to move into another lane of traffic to allow an emergency vehicle to pass, and another driver became enraged that she cut him off. Meghan told the jury he screamed obscenities at her and followed her into the dentist’s parking lot. There was some yelling and then she saw him pull out a gun.

“I yelled to the boys he’s got a gun, run,” she explained to the jury.

She said she did everything she could to lead the gunman away from her children.

“I just remember walking between cars and thinking, lead him away from the boys,” she said.

But she didn’t get far. She was shot and dropped to the ground but said she could hear other gunshots as she went in and out of consciousness.

Ashley Lucero told the jury she saw the gunman go after one of the boys through her office window.

“I saw the child crouching down and taking cover before the gunman shot him in the back of the head,” she recalled.

Then she saw the gunman turn and shoot at one of the other children.

“After I heard the shots, I ran,” Cooper Bigelow said on the stand. He is now 16 years old.

Cooper said he saw his mother on the ground and ran to her.

“I asked if she was ok and if she needed help and then she told me to just run,” he said.

Cooper’s brother, Vaughn Jr., was shot and killed that day. His brother, Asa, was shot and seriously wounded.

Another man who was sitting in his truck in the parking lot was shot as well.

The defense declined to make an opening statement.

In the past, Webster has said that he was suffering from mental health issues at the time of the shooting and was taking medication.

Prosecutors argued that Webster was sane on the day of the shooting.