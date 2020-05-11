Tri-County Health Department officially orders Castle Rock restaurant to close

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KDVR) — The Tri-County Health Department (TCHD) ordered C&C Breakfast and Korean Kitchen to close after violating Public Health Orders issued by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).

C&C Breakfast & Korean Kitchen, a Cookies and Crema Company in Castle Rock, was packed with customers without face coverings and very little distance throughout the restaurant on Mother’s Day.

According to a statement from TCHD on Monday: “The restaurant was ordered to close immediately and to remain closed until such time as the TCHD determines the establishment is in compliance with the Public Health Order 20-28. If the restaurant refuses to follow Governor Polis’ Public Health Order, further legal action will be taken that could include revocation of the restaurant’s license.”

“It is disheartening that this restaurant has chosen to move ahead of the public orders and not even consider implementing best practices to prevent the spread of COVID-19. It is not fair to the rest of the community and other business owners that are following Safer at Home and doing their part. We sincerely hope that C&C will choose to cooperate with the rules under which they are allowed to operate so we can lift this closure order,” John M. Douglas, Jr., MD, Executive Director of TCHD said.