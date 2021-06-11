Voila! Just like that, app turns your photo into a cartoon

DENVER (KDVR) — Another photo app is taking social media by storm. It is called “Voila”.
Voila is an app that uses artificial intelligence to turn your photo into different 3D cartoon versions.
The app is pretty simple to use. It allows you to select a photo from your photo library or to take one directly from the app. After you choose the photo, it takes only a few seconds of waiting before it turns your picture into a work of art.
In 2019, Face App, another AI app, went viral and a lot of people were concerned with the safety of the app. So far, we have not seen any safety concerns associated with Voila.
You can find the app in the app store by searching “Voila AI Artist“.
