Voila! Just like that, app turns your photo into a cartoon

DENVER (KDVR) — Another photo app is taking social media by storm. It is called “Voila”.

Voila is an app that uses artificial intelligence to turn your photo into different 3D cartoon versions.

The app is pretty simple to use. It allows you to select a photo from your photo library or to take one directly from the app. After you choose the photo, it takes only a few seconds of waiting before it turns your picture into a work of art.

The voila app that turns you into a cartoon has been my greatest source of entertainment this Friday morning. I’m all about me as a Frozen character 🧊 @KDVR pic.twitter.com/cy1NNrEPak — Kylie Bearse (@KylieBearseWX) June 11, 2021

This is awesome, and WAAAAY cheaper than Botox 😂😂 the most animated show on tv! @channel2kwgn @katieorth @KenClarkTV pic.twitter.com/jaBvWY4qbX — Chris Parente (@chrisparente) June 11, 2021

In 2019, Face App, another AI app, went viral and a lot of people were concerned with the safety of the app. So far, we have not seen any safety concerns associated with Voila.

You can find the app in the app store by searching “Voila AI Artist“.

The 2 Crew … just wants to be 🎶part of your world 🎶 😂😂 we’re always a little “animated” on @channel2kwgn @katieorth @KenClarkTV pic.twitter.com/0pBRhOBsQf — Chris Parente (@chrisparente) June 11, 2021

We would love to see your Voila photos. You can share them with us by clicking the “Submit Your Photo” button at the bottom of this story.

