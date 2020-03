GLENDALE, AZ – FEBRUARY 01: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots celebrates after a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks in the second quarter during Super Bowl XLIX at University of Phoenix Stadium on February 1, 2015 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

MASSACHUSETTS (KDVR)– It looks as though Tom Brady’s time with the New England Patriots is coming to an end.

Brady, 42, shared a note on social media Tuesday morning.

LOVE YOU PATS NATION pic.twitter.com/lxSQZmnjPL — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 17, 2020

The big question continues to loom: Where will Tom Brady play next season?

Brady led the Patriots to 17 AFC titles and nine trips to the Super Bowl.