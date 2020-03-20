Tom Brady officially becomes a Tampa Bay Buccaneer

TAMPA BAY — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Friday morning that Tom Brady is officially a part of the team.

Tom Brady is officially a Tampa Bay Buccaneer! — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) March 20, 2020

Brady, who tested the free agent market for the first time in his career after 20 historic seasons in New England, signed a multi-year contract with the Buccaneers, the team announced on Friday.

“Tom is a proven champion who has achieved greatness on the field because he demands the best out of himself and his teammates,” said Licht. “I’ve known Tom since we drafted him in New England 20 years ago and through this process it became very clear that his desire to be a champion burns as strong today as it ever has. He possesses the type of rare natural leadership qualities that will immediately impact our entire organization.” said Buccaneers GM, Jason Licht.

Brady led the Patriots to 17 AFC titles and nine trips to the Super Bowl.