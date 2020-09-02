Tiger King’s Carole Baskin will be on Dancing With The Stars

Carole Baskin, whose longstanding feud with Joe Exotic was chronicled in the hit Netflix docuseries “Tiger King,” has been awarded the zoo once owned by her nemesis. (Credit: Big Cat Rescue)

ABC announced that Carole Baskin from Tiger King will appear on the 29th season of Dancing With The Stars.

The announcement was made on Good Morning America on Wednesday morning.

Baskin appeared in the Netflix docuseries “Tiger King”.

The owner of Big Cat Rescue has posted a 3,000-word blog titled “Refuting Netflix Tiger King” on her website.

“When the directors of the Netflix documentary Tiger King came to us five years ago they said they wanted to make the big cat version of Blackfish (the documentary that exposed abuse at SeaWorld) that would expose the misery caused by the rampant breeding of big cat cubs for cub petting exploitation and the awful life the cats lead in roadside zoos and back yards if they survive,” the blog begins.

“There are not words for how disappointing it is to see that the series not only does not do any of that, but has had the sole goal of being as salacious and sensational as possible to draw viewers,” Baskin wrote. “As part of that, it has a segment devoted to suggesting, with lies and innuendos from people who are not credible, that I had a role in the disappearance of my husband Don in 1997.”

Baskin has long maintained she had nothing to do with the disappearance of her former husband, Don Lewis.