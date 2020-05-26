‘The Match II’ is the most-watched golf telecast in the history of cable television

HOBE SOUND, FLORIDA – MAY 24: Tiger Woods and former NFL player Peyton Manning read a putt on the sixth green during The Match: Champions For Charity at Medalist Golf Club on May 24, 2020 in Hobe Sound, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images for The Match)

(CNN) — It’s official: People really have missed live sport.

The proof was in Sunday’s charity golf match between Tiger Woods, Peyton Manning, Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady which attracted an average of 5.8 million viewers.

According to Turner Sports, the spectacle was the most-watched golf telecast in the history of cable television after appearing domestically on four channels in the US and internationally on CNN International.

It peaked at 6.3 million viewers between 5:45 and 6 pm. ET.

The record audience tuned in to watch Woods and Manning emerge victorious after a rain-soaked match which raised $20 million for the coronavirus relief effort.

The winning pair held off a late challenge from Mickelson and Brady to win by one shot at the Medalist Golf Club, Florida.

READ: Tom Brady shows he’s human as Tiger Woods backs up trash talk

5.8M viewers

With sport on hold across much of the world, it seems fans are desperate for a taste of competitive action.

The viewership figures for Sunday even surpassed those for the finale of hit docuseries ‘The Last Dance‘ which details the life and career of NBA legend Michael Jordan.

ESPN announced the final two episodes of the highly-rated show averaged 5.6 million same-day viewers across ESPN and ESPN2.

There was no shortage of star appeal at the weekend with the golf and NFL legends joined by a host of friends, including guest commentator and NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley as well as professional golfer Justin Thomas.

Both chipped in with their own share of trash-talk, creating a competitive edge to the proceedings.

READ: ‘The Last Dance’ brings the Jordan era to life for fans

‘Something so special’

Former world no.1 Thomas proved a hit with his on-course punditry but admitted he was ready to play himself.

“Still trying to get over how fun yesterday was,” he wrote on Instagram. “To be involved in something so special was an honor.

“The amount of money raised ($20 million!!!), 4 absolute legends in their games, an amazing venue, an incredible production team who did incredible given the terrible weather conditions.

“Although commentating was fun, I’m ready for another few weeks and tee it up myself!”

The PGA Tour has been postponed for two months amid the pandemic but is scheduled to resume behind closed doors on June 11 in Texas, US.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.