Surprise! Taylor Swift will release album ‘Folklore’ at midnight tonight

HOUSTON, TX – FEBRUARY 04: Musician Taylor Swift performs onstage during the 2017 DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night Concert at Club Nomadic on February 4, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for DIRECTV)

On Thursday morning, Taylor Swift announced on Twitter she will be releasing her eighth studio album “Folklore” at midnight.

In the post, Swift said it is an entire brand new album of songs I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into.

“folklore will have 16 songs on the standard edition, but the physical deluxe editions will include a bonus track “the lakes.” Because this is my 8th studio album, I made 8 deluxe CDs & 8 deluxe vinyls available for 1 week”, shared Swift on Twitter Thursday morning.

