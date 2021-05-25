Super Flower Blood Moon: What is it and when can I see it?

DENVER (KDVR) — The first and only total lunar eclipse of 2021 will happen on Wednesday morning.

The “Super Flower Blood Moon Total Lunar Eclipse” will start at 5:11 a.m. on Wednesday and last for 14 minutes.

The last total lunar eclipse happened in January of 2019. The next one won’t be until May of 2022.

The “Full Flower Moon” got its name because of the abundance of springtime flowers in the Northern Hemisphere around this time, according to the Farmer’s Almanac. May is also the time when farmers begin to seed their fields after hard frosts have ended.

When can you see the total lunar eclipse in Denver?

Partial eclipse begins: 3:44 a.m.

Total eclipse begins: 5:11 a.m.

Maximum eclipse: 5:18 a.m.

Total eclipse ends: 5:25 a.m.

Part eclipse ends: 6:52 a.m.

Meteorologist Kylie Bearse says that skies will be clear across the Front Range on Wednesday morning.

What you’ll see when the lunar eclipse happens

If sky conditions allow and clouds stay away, you’ll see a blood-red full moon and a spectacular show. As this will be happening around dawn in the mountain and Pacific time zones, the farther west you go, the darker the skies and deeper red the moon will appear. If you find yourself in Hawaii, the eclipse will be most dramatic, peaking shortly after 1am local time with a bright, red blood moon!

Why will the moon look red?

The moon turns a reddish hue when the darkest of our planet’s shadow crosses it because the sunshine striking Earth on the daylight side is refracted around to the edge of the atmosphere on the night side and projected into a cone onto the moon. It’s called, “blue light scattering.” Literally, the red sky color from our sunsets and sun rises happening on Earth in real time, are projected onto the moon.