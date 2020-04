(KDVR)– Snapchat users across the country reported the app was down on Wednesday morning.

Snapchat support sent out a tweet saying, “We’re aware many Snapchatters are having trouble using the app.”

We're aware many Snapchatters are having trouble using the app. Hang tight – we're looking into it 🛠️ — Snapchat Support (@snapchatsupport) April 8, 2020

Many have taken to Twitter to air frustrations about the app not working while a lot of the country is under a stay-at-home order.

The virus is one thing.. but now Snapchat is down 😭 I hate it here #snapchatdown pic.twitter.com/738UbbKtOL — OTR Ty (@OnlyTheRealTY) April 8, 2020

#snapchatdown

*turns wifi off then turns data on*

*turns data off then turns wifi back on*

*me realising i need to go to twitter to see if anyone else snapchat isn’t working* pic.twitter.com/h3iBHCrQj4 — abbie keeling (@abbiekeeling1) April 8, 2020

Switching to 4G and Snapchat still doesn’t refresh #snapchatdown pic.twitter.com/KuQQAPdkJz — Farhaan (@iJailbreak10) April 8, 2020

me, sat here losing my mind, waiting for my Snapchat to send #snapchatdown pic.twitter.com/O31YhHOMJV — kal (@kalliepethers) April 8, 2020

When you depend on snapchat to message people and you can’t use it #snapchatdown pic.twitter.com/uzSzcp6Gcg — Poppy (@poppyisabelx) April 8, 2020

Who told me it was a good idea to go an uninstall the whole app ? Now look #snapchatdown pic.twitter.com/NhlPkMj0yB — Meyiwa Emor (@emor_meyiwa) April 8, 2020

It’s a global pandemic, we’re stuck in our houses and snapchat decides to have a day off?? #snapchatdown pic.twitter.com/jko64yOFwv — Olya Zelenko (@OlyaZelenko) April 8, 2020

Me sitting on my bed anxiously waiting for Snapchat to work again #snapchatdown pic.twitter.com/D9xgwN2UjN — B L A C K 🖤 M A M B A (@foeknite) April 8, 2020