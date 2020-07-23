‘Seattle Kraken’ becomes the newest NHL franchise

SEATTLE, Washington (KDVR) — The National Hockey League announced Thursday that its newest franchise in Seattle is the Seattle Kraken.

The Seattle Kraken will begin play in the 2021-22 season.

Our history in the great ice game goes as deep as Puget Sound. The Seattle Metropolitans were the first American club to hoist the Stanley Cup. They are an eternal part of our city’s history and we pay tribute to them by wearing the ‘S.’ We will aspire to bring the Cup back to Seattle in their honor.

The Seattle Kraken is the NHL’s 32nd club.

Check out the official Seattle Kraken website.