New photos released as Prince George turns 7

(CNN) — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge released two photos of Prince George to mark his seventh birthday on Wednesday. The images, captured by Kate earlier this month, show the young royal looking just like his father as he flashes a gap-toothed grin.

One is a portrait of George smiling at the camera, while the other shows him outside enjoying nature in a camouflage T-shirt.”The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share two new photographs of Prince George ahead of his seventh birthday tomorrow,” said a statement released by Kensington Palace. The young royal is seen enjoying nature in a photo taken by his mother, the Duchess of Cambridge.

The Cambridges have made several appearances during the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this month, Kate and William visited the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn to mark the 72nd anniversary of the UK’s National Health Service and thank staff for their work during the pandemic.

Last month, Prince William revealed he had been volunteering to assist people struggling with mental health issues during lockdown, fielding texts from those reaching out to Shout, the United Kingdom’s first 24/7 crisis text line.

The duchess volunteered to help with “check in and chat” calls for those who are self-isolating or vulnerable as part of the Royal Voluntary Service’s NHS Volunteer Responders program.

In April, “Their Royal Highnesses and their family visited the Sandringham Estate where they packed up and delivered food parcels to isolated pensioners in the local area,” according to Kensington Palace.

The couple also dialed into a call with Casterton Primary Academy in Lancashire, northwestern England, which had remained open for children of key workers.