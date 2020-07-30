National Friendship Day; share your photos here

DENVER (KDVR) — Thursday is National Friendship Day! So, when you realize that all of your friends are tagging you in photos on social media, that is what is happening. We want to help you celebrate your friendships.
You can upload your photo to our gallery by clicking the “submit your photo” button at the bottom of this article. We will try to share as many photos on TV and social media as we can.
Here are some other ways to celebrate:
- Grab lunch together
- Schedule a FaceTime or video chat
- Send them “just because” flowers
- Have lunch delivered to them at work
- Go for a hike
- Write them a letter
- Send them an email
- Cook them dinner
- Go for a walk