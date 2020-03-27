List: What to watch on Netflix during stay-at-home orders due to coronavirus

Watch Live
Netflix subscribers are about to get a bigger monthly bill. Credit: Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty

DENVER (KDVR) — If you are running out of ideas of things to do while spending extra time at home due to the coronavirus outbreak, we came up with a list of shows and movies to help you pass some time.

  • Love is Blind
  • Ozark
  • Tiger King
  • Spenser Confidential
  • Outbreak
  • Hart of Dixie
  • Pandemic
  • 6 Underground
  • All American
  • The Ranch
  • Black Mirror
  • Self Made
  • Narcos
  • The Platform
  • The Occupant
  • Boss Baby- Back in Business
  • Shameless
  • Longmire
  • The Office
  • Cheer
  • Good Girls
  • The Mind of Aaron Hernandez
  • Fuller House
  • Full Count
  • Space Jam
  • The Angry Birds 2 Movie
  • Blacklist
  • The Irishman
  • Go Karts
  • The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez
  • Badland
  • You

