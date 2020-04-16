Alert
Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Accumulating snow, cold temperatures for Front Range
1  of  2
Watch
FOX31 Morning News Daybreak on Channel 2

‘Light after dark someday when we aren’t six feet apart’; Luke Combs writes new song during coronavirus pandemic

Trending

by:

Posted: / Updated:

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1065 — Pictured: Musical guest Luke Combs performs on May 9, 2019 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

(KDVR)– Country star Luke Combs released a new song on Twitter Wednesday night during the coronavirus pandemic. In the post he said, “New song I wrote yesterday with Brent Cobb and Rob Snyder called “Six Feet Apart.” It’s about the current times and us looking forward to the day all of this is over. I hope y’all like it.”

“I aint had much else going on, so I sat down and wrote down this song. I miss my mom, I miss my dad. I miss the road, I miss my band. Giving hugs and shaking hands.”

Like other artists, Combs postponed his 2020 tour while the coronavirus pandemic is going on.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories