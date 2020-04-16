‘Light after dark someday when we aren’t six feet apart’; Luke Combs writes new song during coronavirus pandemic

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1065 — Pictured: Musical guest Luke Combs performs on May 9, 2019 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

(KDVR)– Country star Luke Combs released a new song on Twitter Wednesday night during the coronavirus pandemic. In the post he said, “New song I wrote yesterday with Brent Cobb and Rob Snyder called “Six Feet Apart.” It’s about the current times and us looking forward to the day all of this is over. I hope y’all like it.”

New song I wrote yesterday with @Brent_Cobb and @BigRobSnyder called "Six Feet Apart." It's about the current times and us looking forward to the day all of this is over. I hope y'all like it. pic.twitter.com/Zm5RQpCpJA — Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs) April 16, 2020

“I aint had much else going on, so I sat down and wrote down this song. I miss my mom, I miss my dad. I miss the road, I miss my band. Giving hugs and shaking hands.”

Like other artists, Combs postponed his 2020 tour while the coronavirus pandemic is going on.