‘Kissing the Coronavirus’ erotica novel goes viral; new author writes book following job loss due to COVID-19

A new book titled “Kissing the Coronavirus” is quickly gaining international attention. The description of the book says, “She was supposed to cure the Coronavirus. Instead… she fell in love with it.”

The book was released on April 22 and only has 16 pages. The book is labeled as “Viral Erotica”.

It is only sold as a digital copy through Amazon.

Instead… she fell in love with it. Dr Alexa Ashingtonford is a part of a crack team of scientists tasked with finding the cure to the devastating Coronavirus. Little did she know she would end up falling in love with it, in this steamy viral-erotica. Kissing Coronavirus is a steamy tale about forbidden love and dark desires come to life. The book is M.J. Edwards debut book, and is her attempt at trying to pay the bills following her job loss.

The book has received more than 100 reviews on Amazon.

“Yes, I still gave it 5 stars. Do not go into this expecting a good read, either story or writing. You absolutely have to go into this expecting it to be worse than you imagine it will be and ready to laugh. The fact that it was so bad it made me laugh like crazy is why I rated it so high.” shared a verified purchaser.

Another reviewer wrote, “I usually don’t read anything like this. However I had friends read it and the title alone was what made me get it. Now I know Covid-19 has taken a lot of lives. Its nothing to make fun of our joke about. In light of all that. You sometimes need to find humor in things when a pandemic is actually happening. 2020 alone will be remembered for years to come.”