‘I don’t go to order boneless tacos’; Nebraska man asks city council to rename boneless wings

LINCOLN, Nebraska (KDVR) — A Nebraska man is gaining national attention following his public comment during a city council meeting on Tuesday.

Andrew Christensen told city council that boneless chicken wings must be renamed.

“Nothing about boneless chicken wings actually comes from a chicken,” shared Christensen. “We’d be disgusted if a butcher was mislabeling their cuts of meats but we go around pretending the breast of a chicken is its wing.”

He proceeded to give several other reasons why boneless chicken wings should be renamed.

Reason 2: Boneless chicken wings are just chicken tenders, which are already boneless

“I don’t go to order boneless tacos. I don’t go and order boneless sandwiches. I don’t go ask for boneless auto repair. It’s just what’s expected,” explained Christensen.

Reason 3: We need to raise our children better

“Our children are raised being afraid of having bone attached to their meat. That’s where meat comes from. It grows on bones. We need to teach them that the wing of a chicken is from a chicken and it’s delicious,” proclaimed Christensen.

Christensen proceeded to request that the City of Lincoln rename boneless chicken wings to buffalo style chicken tenders.

“We can call them wet tenders. We can call them saucy nugs or trash.” explained Christensen.