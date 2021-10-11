‘Here for the Holidays’: Netflix releases 2021 holiday lineup before Halloween

(KDVR) — Halloween hasn’t even arrived yet, but Netflix is already looking ahead to the holiday season. The streaming giant just released its 2021 holiday lineup.

Netflix said there will be eight kids titles, five romantic comedies, four international comedies, three competition series, two musicals, and one adventure series.

Full schedule:

November

Nov. 1- The Claus Family

Nov. 5- Love Hard

Nov. 7- Father Christmas is Back

Nov. 17- Christmas Flow

Nov. 18- The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star

Nov. 19- Blown Away: Christmas

Nov. 23- Waffles + Mochi’s Holiday Feast

Nov. 24- A Boy Called Christmas

Nov. 24- Robin Robin

Nov. 26- A Castle For Christmas

Nov. 26- School of Chocolate

Nov. 28- Elves

Nov. 30- Charlie’s Colorforms City: Snowy Stories

December

Dec. 2- Single All the Way

Dec. 3- The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 4

Dec. 3- Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas

Dec. 6- David and the Elves

Dec. 14- StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year

Dec. 16- A California Christmas: City Lights

Dec. 22- Grumpy Christmas

Dec. 24- 1000 Miles from Christmas

Netflix said the film A Naija Christmas and the show How to Ruin Christmas: Season 2 will be out sometime in December.