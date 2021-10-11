‘Here for the Holidays’: Netflix releases 2021 holiday lineup before Halloween

(KDVR) — Halloween hasn’t even arrived yet, but Netflix is already looking ahead to the holiday season. The streaming giant just released its 2021 holiday lineup.
Netflix said there will be eight kids titles, five romantic comedies, four international comedies, three competition series, two musicals, and one adventure series.
Full schedule:
November
- Nov. 1- The Claus Family
- Nov. 5- Love Hard
- Nov. 7- Father Christmas is Back
- Nov. 17- Christmas Flow
- Nov. 18- The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star
- Nov. 19- Blown Away: Christmas
- Nov. 23- Waffles + Mochi’s Holiday Feast
- Nov. 24- A Boy Called Christmas
- Nov. 24- Robin Robin
- Nov. 26- A Castle For Christmas
- Nov. 26- School of Chocolate
- Nov. 28- Elves
- Nov. 30- Charlie’s Colorforms City: Snowy Stories
December
- Dec. 2- Single All the Way
- Dec. 3- The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 4
- Dec. 3- Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas
- Dec. 6- David and the Elves
- Dec. 14- StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year
- Dec. 16- A California Christmas: City Lights
- Dec. 22- Grumpy Christmas
- Dec. 24- 1000 Miles from Christmas
Netflix said the film A Naija Christmas and the show How to Ruin Christmas: Season 2 will be out sometime in December.