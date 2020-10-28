Full Blue Moon on Halloween before Daylight Saving Time

DENVER (KDVR) — It seems like quite the combination: A full blue moon on Halloween before clocks get turned back for Daylight Saving Time. It will all happen this weekend!

So, is the moon actually going to be blue? According to NASA, it won’t.

But why is it called the blue moon? NASA says a blue moon is special because it is the “extra” moon in a season with four full moons. Since the 1940s, the term “blue moon” has also been used for the second full moon in a calendar month.

The next blue moon will not happen again until Aug. 22, 2021, according to the Farmer’s Almanac.

Not only will the full blue moon be happening on Halloween, the night will end with Daylight Saving Time.

Clocks will be adjusted back one hour at 2 a.m. on Nov. 1.