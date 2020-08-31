Fall colors popping up in Colorado; golden leaves point toward early signs of Autumn

DENVER (KDVR) — There are many reasons people call Colorado “Colorful Colorado”. One of those reasons is the incredible fall foliage the paints the state this time of year. Even though fall is not technically here yet, fall colors are already starting to pop up.

If you were out and about over the weekend, you may have noticed some leaves changing from green to golden in color.

This gallery is a look at some of the incredible foliage from last year:

Dara Bitler- Lake Dillon

Dara Bitler- Lake Dillon

Dara Bitler- Lake Dillon

Dara Bitler- Evergreen

Credit: Dara Bitler

Credit: Dara Bitler

Dara Bitler- Lake Dillon

Dara Bitler- Lake Dillon

Dara Bitler- Lake Dillon

Credit: Dara Bitler

Credit: Dara Bitler

Dara Bitler- Lake Dillon

Dara Bitler- Vail

Dara Bitler- Officers Gulch

Dara Bitler

If you are looking for somewhere to check out fall colors this season, here is a list we put together:

Within 1 hour of Denver:

Guanella Pass

Peak to Peak Highway

Rocky Mountain National Park

Winter Park

Kenosha Pass

Within 2 hours of Denver:

Vail

Tennessee Pass

Breckenridge

Hoosier Pass

Fairplay

Grand Lake

Within 3-4 hours of Denver:

Steamboat

Rabbit Ears Pass

Buena Vista

Aspen

Independence Pass

Monarch Pass

Grand Mesa