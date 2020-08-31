Fall colors popping up in Colorado; golden leaves point toward early signs of Autumn

DENVER (KDVR) — There are many reasons people call Colorado “Colorful Colorado”. One of those reasons is the incredible fall foliage the paints the state this time of year. Even though fall is not technically here yet, fall colors are already starting to pop up.
If you were out and about over the weekend, you may have noticed some leaves changing from green to golden in color.
This gallery is a look at some of the incredible foliage from last year:
If you are looking for somewhere to check out fall colors this season, here is a list we put together:
Within 1 hour of Denver:
Guanella Pass
Peak to Peak Highway
Rocky Mountain National Park
Winter Park
Kenosha Pass
Within 2 hours of Denver:
Vail
Tennessee Pass
Breckenridge
Hoosier Pass
Fairplay
Grand Lake
Within 3-4 hours of Denver:
Steamboat
Rabbit Ears Pass
Buena Vista
Aspen
Independence Pass
Monarch Pass
Grand Mesa