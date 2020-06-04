Drew Brees issues apology for ‘insensitive’ comments

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees smiles after defeating the Indianapolis Colts in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill, Fle)

(CNN) — New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees issued an apology Thursday for his “insensitive” comments made yesterday in an interview with Yahoo Finance.

Brees has been widely criticized by many fellow athletes, with NBA star Lebron James and Brees’ teammate Michael Thomas weighing in.

But in a statement posted on his Instagram, the 41-year-old Brees said his comments were “insensitive and completely missed the mark on the issues we are facing right now as a country.”

“I would like to apologize to my friends, teammates, the City of New Orleans, the black community, NFL community and anyone I hurt with my comments yesterday. In speaking with some of you, it breaks my heart to know the pain I have caused.”