Trees heavily damaged in Boulder during late-summer snowstorm

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — A major cleanup is underway on the west side of Boulder after Tuesday’s snowstorm toppled trees and caused branches to come crashing down.

“Boulder is a tough place to be a tree,” Boulder resident Steve Leovy told FOX31.

He spent Wednesday breaking up fallen branches in his west Boulder neighborhood.

“I noticed there was this big limb down in the street. It was blocking traffic, so I went out to take care of that,” he said. “Somebody has got to deal with these things, and there’s a lot out here today.”

The City of Boulder says assessing the damage and cleanup will likely take until the end of the week. They will address trees with high fall risk first.

“It’s just been like this every other year, it seems,” Boulder resident Gary Kushner told FOX31.

According to Boulder, preliminary estimates suggest this storm damage is similar in scope to the spring 2016 snowstorm. That storm cost $300,000 to clean up and produced about 1,700 dumpsters full of tree debris.

“It is sad to see so many of them go but a lot of them grow back,” Kushner said.

In addition to the damage to trees, several vehicles, utility lines and one home were damaged by falling limbs.

While cleanup continues, Boulder is asking people to stay off the Boulder Creek Path from 17th Street to Eben G. Fine Park due to several large trees down on the path.

Damaged trees on private property are the property owner’s responsibility. Options for removing trees include placing branches in compost collection bins or in bundles to be collected with compost, taking branches to Western Disposal (5880 Butte Mill Rd.) or hiring a licensed arborist.