Travel traffic heavy on I-70, despite Fourth of July weekend closures

GEORGETOWN, Colo. (KDVR) — Warning went out Monday that portions of Interstate 70 were shutting down because of mudslide danger. But that didn’t stop plenty of tourists from visiting mountain towns.

Despite heavy rains, both roadway and merchant traffic were busy on Monday.

“It s nice to be a part of the town (and to) interact with locals is nice,” said tourist Rebeka Chavez, who visited the Colorado Wear store on Main Street.

The threat of mountain road closures because of mudslides wasn’t keeping tourists away.

“(Georgetown) is a cute little town. There are some cute towns where we live, but this is really sweet, “ tourist Vickie Sais said.

Businesses here were thankful.

“As long as there is traffic along I-70, we are always going to be busy,” said Roundabout Burgers and Dogs co-owner Matthieu Ojeda.

To see this much traffic in Colorado mountains towns like Georgetown and Idaho Springs is welcome, especially as coronavirus restrictions loosen.

But it’s Mother Nature that’s keeping people like Matthieu guessing, with wildfires down the road one day and later, mudslides that would shut down the highway and reroute traffic.

“Ever since the fire last year, they’ve been worried about them. Now, with the rain we’ve been having, the mudslides have been happening,” Ojeda said.

Life on the mountain can be unpredictable.

For a moment, rain slowed down business at the Roundabout. But a short while later they’d sold out for the day.

They hadn’t seen coming on this rainy holiday.