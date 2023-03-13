Eileen Ogintz with Taking the Kids shares her travel safety tips for those traveling with toddlers and those who are planning a trip to Mexico.

There have been several incidents recently of severe turbulence on planes that have sent people to the hospital, including on a Lufthansa flight from Texas. Seven people were taken to the hospital. Parents typically don’t use safety seats on planes for kids under the age of two, but there is a light-weight device called CARES which is FAA-certified for children who are up to 40 inches tall and weigh between 22 and 44 pounds that keeps that strapped and safe while in the air.

March is here, which means spring break for many families. Ahead of the busy travel season, the U.S. Department of State has issued a travel advisory for some cities in Mexico. Ogintz says that many of the tourist destination in Mexico do have lower levels of threats, but encourage to aware wherever you go.