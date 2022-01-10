Travel deals worth exploring in January

Believe it or not, January is one of the best times to travel and take advantage of some deep pocket deals. Sandra Grahame with the Smart Cookies has the deals you might want to consider.

Don’t miss The Broadmoor’s Colorado Appreciation special, with exclusive rates for Colorado residents starting as low as $189 for select dates in January and February. You can enjoy all sorts of winter fun as a family, from ziplining over Seven Falls, to bowling in the resort’s alley, to winter hiking, to taking The Broadmoor’s Cog Railway to the top of Pikes Peak.



Le Meridien Downtown has rates starting at $199, the City Chalet package will grant hotel guests priority access to 54thirty, the city’s highest open-air rooftop bar with unparalleled views of the Denverskyline and Rocky Mountains, along with additional perks including tokens to its Moët & Chandon champagne vending machine, the only one in the state, flannel blankets and late checkout. The package is available from Dec. 1 through March 30.



Looking for something different than hotel rooms or cookie-cutter rentals, check out AvantStay Nationwide. They’re all about creating experiences that are comfortable, fun, relaxing, exciting – that always make you feel right at home.



Looking for the best packages and deals Hawaii in January is the time to do it!

Protip : Check Hopper for last minute flight deals.