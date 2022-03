Travel Expert, Jason Steele says there are some great benefits using your credit card, it just depends on which one you’re using.

Currently, there are a couple credit cards that are offering some great perks just by having their card. Southwest Airlines is offering a companion pass and 30K miles benefit and Capital One is offering card holders up to 100K bonus miles.

Steele also says now is the time to book those airfares due to the rising gas prices.