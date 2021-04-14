Transient-hunting ‘serial rapist’ sentenced to at least 24 years

GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) — The man responsible for a spree of sexual assaults against Loveland’s vulnerable homeless population has received his sentence, potentially locking him away for the rest of his life.

Darrell Eugene Wall, 51, was sentenced in Jefferson County Court early Wednesday morning to 24 years to life on two counts of sexual assault, one count of unlawful sexual contact with force, and two counts of unlawful sexual contact.

Wall committed a string of assaults between June of 2018 and November of 2019. Following a series of reports to Lakewood Police, an off-duty Fort Collins Police officer located the RV described in the warrant and took him into custody that December.

Darrell Wall’s trailer. (Photo: Lakewood Police Department)

Wall, exploiting their basic survival instincts for survival by offering them a ride, money, or shelter, would coax his victims into his RV before committing the assaults according to investigators. In each instance, the five women first met Wall along the West Colfax corridor in Lakewood where he would assault them while recording it on camera.

According to court documents, Wade asked one victim, “Do you think I’m raping you? Huh?,” to which the victim responded, “I think you’re not letting me go.”

“Darrell Wall is a serial rapist who targeted the most vulnerable people in our community – the unhoused and those struggling with substance abuse and other health challenges, who lacked helpful support systems,” said Chief Deputy District Attorney Katharine Decker.

Wall will stay in prison indefinitely due to Colorado’s Lifetime Supervision of Sex Offenders Act. He could remain incarcerated for the rest of his life, unless he can be deemed acceptable to reenter society following his 24-year sentence.

“By targeting the most vulnerable and least likely to have help, Darrell Wall succeeded for a time in evading prosecution,” said Chief Decker, “…but thanks to the diligence of law enforcement and the bravery and resilience of these women, we were able to ensure that he cannot continue to exploit the most vulnerable in our community.”

Anyone with information on other assaults is asked to call police at 303-987-7025.