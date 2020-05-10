Traffic stop turns into pursuit, ends with officer-involved shooting

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The driver of a silver Saturn was shot and killed by Clear Creek Sheriff’s Office deputies after setting the inside of the car on fire and then brandishing a gun on Saturday evening, according to the Clear Creek Sheriff’s Office.

The report from CCSO states that Idaho Springs Police Department attempted to stop the vehicle at 9:55 p.m. for traffic related reasons but were unsuccessful when the car fled and the pursuit was called off.

Approximately 10 minutes later, CCSO spotted the car on Highway 103 and began a second pursuit. During the chase, the suspect set the inside of the car on fire. He then stopped in the 9500 block of Peaceful Valley Lane where he brandished a gun, according to CCSO.

Shots were fired and the suspect was killed, CCSO says. CBI is investigating the incident and both CCSO deputies are on administrative leave.