Traffic stop near Eagle uncovers 13.5-pounds of suspected heroin

EAGLE, Colo. (KDVR) — A routine traffic stop that unfolded Wednesday has potentially resulted in a surprising win for the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office in the battle against the opioid crisis.

Mario Contreras Lopez, 23, was stopped by E.C.S.O. and Vail Police because they say he was following another car too closely on I-70 near the city of Eagle.

After pulling over, Contreras let police for his vehicle and then allegedly admitted to hiding illegal drugs in a child’s car seat.

Credit: Eagle County Sheriff’s Office – Mario Contreras Lopez, 23, Charged with three felonies after being pulled over with 13.5-pounds of suspected heroin

Following Contreras’s confession, the Gore Range Narcotics Interdiction Team says it uncovered nine packages wrapped up and labelled “PEYO,” which have since been suspected of containing 13.5-pounds of heroin.

Contreras is now being held in Eagle County on a $100,000 bond and faces three felony charges, including:

Distribution of a schedule 1 controlled substance – heroin

Possession of a schedule 1 controlled substance – heroin

Special offender importation of heroin

If you have any information on this case or about the suspect(s) involved in this crime, please call the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office at (970) 328-8500 or if you would like to remain anonymous you can call the Eagle County Crime Stoppers at 970-328-7007.

If your tip leads to the arrest and indictment of any suspect involved, you could earn a cash reward from the Eagle County Crime Stoppers.