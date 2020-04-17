Toys for Tots Teams Up with Good360 to Provide Two Million Toys, Games and Books to Families in Need During COVID-19 Crisis

The coronavirus pandemic has shuttered countless businesses, forced families to remain isolated in their homes and has resulted in millions of parents now being unemployed, without income, and in dire need of support.

While Toys for Tots is the nation’s flagship children’s Christmas-time charity, the organization doesn’t want to wait until the holiday season to provide support. In order to provide immediate relief and assistance now, Toys for Tots has partnered with Good360 to help us distribute two million toys, games and books to families in need.