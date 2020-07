LONE TREE, Colo. (KDVR) — UPDATE (8:58 p.m.) Two residents were treated on site and have now been transported to the hospital.

Update – Firefighters were “defensive” meaning they fought the fire in the middle town home from the outside. They were “offensive” battling fire from the inside of the outer 2 town homes. Both people were transported to the hospital, 1 with minor burns. Cause under investigation pic.twitter.com/7orzNrVHge — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) July 21, 2020

South Metro Fire is working a blaze at a row of townhomes located at 9455 Southern Hills Circle.

Update – This is a 2nd Alarm fire. 2 residents are being treated by paramedics, 1 with smoke inhalation and 1 with burn injuries. Fire attack continues in 3 structures. pic.twitter.com/WbenRmNcRq — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) July 21, 2020

FOX31 has crews heading there now. Updates will be posted as we receive them.