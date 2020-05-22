Town of Erie Police Department searching for suspect involved in several crimes

ERIE, Colo. (KDVR) — According to the Town of Erie Police Department, 29-year-old Kersey Miller is being sought for alleged charges of attempted murder, arson and assault.

An arrest warrant was issued on May 20 for Miller, according to EPD.

According to an EPD Facebook post, “The crimes began on Friday, May 15 when a vehicle in Erie Highlands was damaged by a high powered pellet or BB gun. On Saturday afternoon, a male was assaulted behind the Erie Post Office (150 Wells Street). The suspect, known to the victim, fled in a stolen vehicle. Early Monday morning, the same victim, awoke to a loud bang and fire caused by a Molotov cocktail thrown at his residence in Old Town. The suspect fled in the same stolen vehicle. Tuesday afternoon, the stolen vehicle was recovered in Lafayette.”

EPD says Miller is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information of Miller’s whereabouts, please call 303-441-4444.