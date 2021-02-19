Toro recalls snow blower model, citing amputation danger

DENVER (KDVR) — About 6,700 Toro Power Max Snowthrowers have been recalled by the company because of an amputation hazard.

The auger can fail to disengage when the control lever is released on the 2021 Toro Power Max 826 OHAE Snowthrower, Model 37802, which poses an amputation hazard, Toro posted on their website.

This particular model was sold at The Home Depot, Ace Hardware, and Toro Authorized Dealers nationwide from November 2020 through January.

The company warns owners to stop using immediately and bring to a licensed Toro dealer for a free repair. To find a Toro dealer call 833-254-8856, or search online at www.Toro.com/locator.